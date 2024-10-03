Mangaluru Crime Branch Police Successfully Arrest Person Trafficking Banned Substance Ganja

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Crime Branch Police have successfully apprehended a person trafficking banned substance Ganja, seizing 4 kg of the substance worth ₹1,00,000. The accused, Abutahir @ Anwar (25), a resident of Goliangadi House, Kukkedi, Belthangady Taluk, was caught while transporting the substance on a Honda Activa two-wheeler.

The police seized 4 kg of banned substance Ganja worth ₹1,00,000, a Honda Activa two-wheeler used for trafficking, and a mobile phone all worth ₹1,75,000.

The operation was led by ACP Manoj Kumar Naik and involved police inspectors Shyam Sundar HM, PSI Narendra, ASI Mohan KV, Ram Poojary, Sujan Shetty, and other CCB personnel. A case has been registered at the Kankanady Town Police Station.