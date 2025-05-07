Kavoor Police Register Cases, Identify Accused in Public Sword Brandishing Incident

Mangaluru: The Kavoor Police Station has registered cases under Crime Nos. 71/2025 and 72/2025, invoking Sections 109, 62, 352, 351(2) read with Sections 3 and 5 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, in connection with separate incidents involving the public brandishing of swords. The incidents, which transpired in the Panjimogaru and Shantinagar areas, caused considerable alarm and apprehension amongst local residents.

After a comprehensive investigation, police officials have identified the individuals allegedly responsible as Vishnu, an 18-year-old resident of Bejai, Kadri, and Venugopal, a 19-year-old resident of Kapikad, Akashabhavan.

Presently, both suspects are in judicial custody pertaining to Ullal Police Station Crime No. 61/2025. The Kavoor Police Department has indicated its intention to secure body warrants for the accused, facilitating their transfer into Kavoor police custody for the purpose of furthering the investigation into the present cases.

The Kavoor Police Department has issued a statement assuring the public of its commitment to maintaining public safety and security. The department emphasizes its serious approach to incidents of this nature and affirms that the investigation remains active and ongoing. Law enforcement authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist with the investigation.