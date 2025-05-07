MLC Bhandary Praises Army Operation in Response to Pahalgam Attack

Mangalore: Manjunath Bhandary, Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and KPCC Working President has issued a statement commending the Indian Army for its recent operation targeting extremist bases in Pakistan, reportedly conducted in response to the massacre in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

In his statement, Mr. Bhandary explicitly referenced the tragic events in Pahalgam, where Pakistani extremists were allegedly responsible for the deaths of innocent civilians. He stated that the Indian Army, through what he termed “Operation Sindoor,” had delivered a “fitting lesson” to those responsible.

“Our Indian army deserves a big salute for teaching a lesson to the extremists who wiped away the sindoor of our Indian women,” Mr. Bhandary said. The statement, laden with patriotic sentiment, underscored the symbolic importance of the operation in defending Indian culture and sovereignty.

Furthermore, Mr. Bhandary emphasized the operation’s message of deterrence. “Our soldiers have shown a warning message that anyone who attacks Indians and Indian culture will face a similar fate,” he stated, congratulating the army for their actions.

While the specifics of “Operation Sindoor” remain unconfirmed by official government sources, Mr. Bhandary’s statement highlights the heightened tensions in the region and the public’s support for strong action against cross-border terrorism. The statement is likely to fuel further debate on the appropriate response to extremist activities and the role of the Indian Army in maintaining national security.