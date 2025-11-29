KC Venugopal dispels rift in Karnataka Congress

Thiruvananthapuram/Bengaluru: Amid intense media speculation over an alleged power struggle at the top of Karnataka’s Congress leadership, AICC General Secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal on Saturday dismissed reports of a feud between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar as “baseless and manufactured”.

Rebutting the rumours, Venugopal asserted that both leaders maintain cordial relations and coordinate closely on governance and electoral strategy.

“This morning, Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar met and had breakfast together. Didn’t the media see that? If any necessary action is required, the Congress high command will decide at the appropriate time,” he said to the media here.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar made a rare joint appearance before the press at the Chief Minister’s official residence, Cauvery, in Bengaluru, firmly projecting unity.

“Our unity will continue. We are together. There are no differences between us,” the two leaders declared.

They also issued a joint statement committing to work “collectively and strategically” towards winning the 2028 Assembly polls and upcoming local body elections.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “In recent days, confusion has been created. So, we sat together and discussed. Just as we worked together during the 2023 Assembly polls, we will continue working together. There is no difference between us now, and there will be none in the future.”

He added that any decisions on power-sharing or leadership changes would be guided solely by the party high command.

“I have always said we will follow whatever the high command decides,” he reiterated.

Addressing questions over reports of MLAs travelling to Delhi, the Chief Minister clarified that internal consultations or cabinet reshuffle discussions were routine and did not indicate dissent.

“Whatever the high command decides, directs, or instructs will be followed. There is no difference between myself and Shivakumar,” he asserted.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar echoed similar sentiments, calling himself and Siddaramaiah “loyal soldiers of the party”.

Emphasising discipline and solidarity, he said, “As far as leadership is concerned, we will abide by the Congress high command. Whatever the party tells us, we will implement.”

With the Winter Session of the Assembly beginning on December 8, both leaders said they were prepared to “face the opposition effectively”.