KCCCI announces Prerana Awards 2025, ceremony to be held on Oct 2 at Attur – Karkala

Udupi: The Karavali Christian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCCI), Udupi District, will host its Annual Get-together and Prerana Award 2025 ceremony on October 2 at the Community Hall of St. Lawrence Basilica, Attur, Karkala said Santhosh D’Silva Preident of KCCCI.

Speaking at a press conference held at Udupi on Monday, Santhosh said that, Established in 2012, KCCCI has now entered its 13th year. The organization, conceived by NRI entrepreneur Dr. Ronald Colaco, was founded under the leadership of Dr. Jerry Vincent Dias with the support of several community leaders including Louis Lobo, Alvin Quadros, Jitendra Puththado, Dr. Neri Cornelio, Prashanth Chittanna, Santosh D’Silva, and Robert Furtado. The Chamber is registered under the Cooperative Societies Act of 1860 and has its headquarters at Mandavi Court Complex, Udupi.

While its initial scope extended to the coastal districts of Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Dakshina Kannada, the Chamber currently functions within Udupi District. Membership, which began with just 30 life members, has now grown to more than 170, drawing participation from entrepreneurs, businessmen, professionals, and farmers across different Christian denominations including Catholic, Protestant, Syrian Orthodox, and others.

The present office bearers are Dr. Jerry Vincent Dias (Hon. President), Santosh D’Silva (President, Karkala), Alvin Quadros (General Secretary, Kota), and Maxim Stephen Saldanha (Treasurer, Udupi).

Over the last 12 years, KCCCI has organized entrepreneurship camps, workshops, and seminars covering subjects such as GST, income tax, budget analysis, and other legal aspects relevant to business. For the past five years, it has also recognized achievers from the community with the Prerana Awards.

This year, four individuals will be honored:

Entrepreneur of the Year 2025: Francis D’Souza, Palimar – Chairman, F4 Holdings (India) Pvt. Ltd., and Managing Director, F4 Engineering (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Francis D’Souza, Palimar – Chairman, F4 Holdings (India) Pvt. Ltd., and Managing Director, F4 Engineering (India) Pvt. Ltd. Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2025: Lavita Andrade, Udupi

Lavita Andrade, Udupi Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2025: Arun Sushil Kotyan, Subhash Nagar

Arun Sushil Kotyan, Subhash Nagar Progressive Farmer of the Year 2025: Dr. Joseph Lobo, Shankarpura

The award ceremony will begin at 6:00 PM. It will be inaugurated by Dr. Jerry Vincent Dias, Hon. President of KCCCI. Chief guests include Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese, and Right Reverend Hemachandra Kumar, Bishop of CSI Church.

Ahead of the award function, an entrepreneurial workshop will be conducted for budding and established Christian entrepreneurs. The session will be led by Walter D’Souza, and JCI Soujanya Hegde, entrepreneur, presenter, and corporate trainer. The event will conclude with a cultural program and family fellowship for members, he said.

Alwyn Quadros General Secretary, Maxim Stephen Saldanha Tresurer, Wilson D’Souza Joint Secretary, Jeeven Salins Director were present.



