KCCI holds Workshop on Unlocking Business Potential

Mangaluru: KCCI organized a Workshop on Unlocking Business Potential – A tailored Business Workshop on Thursday, 14th March, 2024 at the Meeting Hall of KCCI.

Business owners and Finance Heads of various organizations attended the session. KCCI President, CA Ananthesh V. Prabhu delivered the welcome address. KCCI Vice-President, Shri Anand G. Pai introduced the speakers to the audience. Speakers for the event were Shri Pugal T., Senior Consultant, Tally Solutions, Shri Sushant Shetty, SVP & Head, Channel Liabilities, DBS Bank India and Shri Shreyas Bharadwaj, Account Director – ESMB – South India, Sales Force.

The workshop addressed three very relevant and contemporary critical issues faced by most of businesses. One, on the marketing front and other on financial management and the sources of finance. The event comprehensively addressed prospective solutions to all these problems. The vote of thanks was rendered by the Hon. Secretary of KCCI, Shri P.B. Ahmed Mudassar.