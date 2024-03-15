Yenepoya holds National Level Conference ‘KidneyTech – Revolutionizing Dialysis Practices’

Mangaluru: Yenepoya School of Allied Health Sciences, in collaboration with Yenepoya Institute of Nephro Urology, Yenepoya Medical College, under the esteemed banner of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), proudly announces the successful culmination of the national-level conference “KidneyTech – Revolutionizing Dialysis Practices.” This event, held on March 15th, 2024, at the Yendurance Zone, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralakatte, Mangalore, served as a platform to advocate for kidney health awareness and foster dialogue on innovative approaches to prevent and treat kidney diseases.

The conference underscored the paramount importance of kidney health in sustaining overall well-being and advocated for proactive lifestyle choices to mitigate the risk of kidney ailments. With dialysis representing a critical intervention for renal failure, the spotlight was on imminent technological advancements poised to redefine dialysis practices.

Distinguished guests and luminaries from the medical fraternity graced the occasion, with Mr Kamal D Shah, Co-founder of NephroPlus, a leading dialysis services provider in India, honored as the esteemed Chief Guest. Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), presided over the event, joined by Dr Vijayakumar M, Vice-Chancellor, and Dr B H Sripathi Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University). Noteworthy attendees included Dr GangadharaSomayaji K S, Registrar, Dr M S Moosabba, Principal of Yenepoya Medical College, Dr Sunita Saldanha, Dean of Yenepoya School of Allied Health Sciences, Dr Santhosh Pai B H, Head of Department, Nephrology, and Dr Mujeebu Rahiman M, Head of Department, Urology, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University).

In his Presidential Address Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), congratulated the organisers for their efforts in organising this national level conference, and especially for making the presence of the honourable Chief Guest Mr Kamal D Shah. He further underlined the University’s commitment to promoting good kidney health with the state-of-the-art facilities and experienced health care professionals offering comprehensive care at affordable costs.

The inauguration ceremony was marked by felicitations extended to Mr Kamal D Shah, acknowledging his significant contributions to the field of dialysis. Additionally, a heartfelt tribute was paid to kidney donors, recognizing their invaluable role in alleviating the burden of renal ailments.

“KidneyTech – Revolutionizing Dialysis Practices” conference stands as a witness to Yenepoya (Deemed to be University)’s unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare model and fostering collaborative endeavors to combat kidney diseases.



