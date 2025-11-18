KCCI Organizes Seminar on Awareness Program for Formation of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under POSH Act, 2013

Mangaluru: The Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) organized a seminar on the Awareness Program on Formation of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in compliance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, 2013, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. at the KCCI Meeting Hall, Bunder, Mangaluru.

The seminar was addressed by Shri Kumar B.R, Labour Officer, Sub-Division 1, Mangaluru; Ms. Wilma Elizabeth Tauro, Labour Officer, Sub-Division 2, Mangaluru; and Shri Usman, Deputy Director, Women & Child Welfare Department, Mangaluru. KCCI President, Shri P.B. Ahmed Mudassar, welcomed the members and appreciated the Labour Department for creating an awareness session on the subject for the members. Shri Shamlal Yermal, Chairman of the Labour Sub-committee of KCCI, also addressed the members.

Key Highlights of the Seminar:

Mandatory ICC Formation: All workplaces employing 10 or more staff members, irrespective of gender, must establish an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

Separate ICC for Each Unit: Every unit with 10 or more employees is required to set up its own ICC.

Penalty for Non-Compliance: Section 26 of the POSH Act prescribes penalties for failure to constitute an ICC.

Composition of ICC: A minimum of four members must form the committee, with a majority being women, and one external member knowledgeable in the subject matter.

Inclusivity Across Sectors: Officials emphasized that even establishments in the unorganized sector, such as tailor shops employing more than 10 staff, must form ICCs and register on the SHe-Box Portal (https://shebox.wcd.gov.in/). All establishments are to register their internal committees on the above site.

Annual Returns: Filing of annual returns is mandatory for the period from January to December each year. The Annual report should be submitted by 31st January by submitting a hard copy of the return to the Deputy Commissioner of the District.

The seminar underscored the importance of compliance with the POSH Act to ensure safe and inclusive workplaces. The officials urged all organizations to take proactive steps in setting up ICCs and to spread awareness among employees about their rights and responsibilities.