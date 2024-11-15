KCCI Submits Memorandum to MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta for Establishing High Court Bench in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: On November 14, 2024, the President of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Shri Anand G Pai, along with members of the Board, met with the Member of Parliament for Dakshina Kannada, Capt—Brijesh Chowta, to submit a memorandum advocating for the establishment of a High Court Bench in Mangaluru.

In the memorandum addressed to Capt. Chowta, the KCCI emphasized the critical role Mangaluru plays as a thriving commercial hub and port city in Karnataka’s economic landscape. Despite its significance, the absence of a High Court Bench in the region imposes significant challenges on residents, businesses, and legal professionals, who are compelled to travel extensive distances to Bengaluru or Dharwad to address legal matters.

The memorandum highlighted that the four coastal and Malnad districts—Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru—generate approximately 10,000 cases annually across various legal categories, further underscoring the need for accessible judicial services in the region.

The KCCI, in collaboration with the local Bar Council, is actively advocating for the establishment of the High Court Bench, which aligns with ongoing efforts to modernize the judiciary. The proposed bench would facilitate faster resolutions, particularly in maritime disputes and tourism-related cases, thereby enhancing the efficiency of legal proceedings in the area.

In conclusion, the KCCI has requested Capt. Chowta’s intervention in Parliament to bring this pressing issue to the attention of relevant authorities, urging for a timely resolution. The KCCI has expressed its willingness to cooperate fully in the process and engage in discussions as needed to support this initiative.

The establishment of a High Court Bench in Mangaluru is seen as a crucial step towards improving access to justice for the local population and fostering economic growth in the region.