KCCI Submits memorandum to Union Railway Minister for State, Shri V. Somanna

Mangaluru: KCCI President, CA Ananthesh V Prabhu today (17th July 2024) met the Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Railways, Shri V. Somanna at Zilla Panchayat Hall, Mangaluru, and submitted a memorandum on the subject, ‘Suggestions for the improvement of railway services for the general public and also to enhance the trade and commerce in Dakshina Kannada region’.

Also present on the occasion were KCCI Hon. Secretaries, Shri P.B. Ahmed Mudassar and Shri Ashwin Pai Maroor, Past President of KCCI and Chairman of Railways Sub-committee of KCCI, Shri Rammohan Pai Maroor, Director, Shri B.A. Nazir and KCCI representative for Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Shri Ahmed Bawa.