KCCI to Organize a 1-Day Workshop on Export & Import Documentation & Procedures

Mangaluru: Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) is organizing a One Day Workshop on Export and import Documentation and procedures on Saturday, 02nd December, 2023 from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. at KCCI Meeting Hall, Bunder, Mangaluru by two eminent speakers from Ahmedabad, Shri Samir J Shah and Dr. Darshan Mashroo.

Participation Certificates will also be provided.

People can register as per the link below.

https://bit.ly/2Dec-Kcci

For more details contact 0824 – 2460128 / 9483510669.

