Mysuru man kills son over mobile addiction



Mysuru: A man in Karnataka’s Mysuru district killed his son over the latter’s mobile addiction, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Mysuru city’s Bannimantap locality.

The deceased has been identified as Umaiz and the police have arrested his father, Aslam Pasha, in connection to the crime.

According to the police, the victim was addicted to his mobile phone and often quarrelled with father when he objected.

On Wednesday amid a heated argument between the father and son, the accused grabbed a knife and stabbed his son.

Though the victim was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.