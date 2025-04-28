KCO hosts inspiring career guidance workshops for students

Abu Dhabi: KCO as part of their Pearl Jubilee Celebration, organized a career guidance workshop on 26th April at the India Social Center Abu Dhabi. With a plethora of career options available in today’s complex and competitive times, the role of the career counselling session has become indispensable and as such the Workshop attended by students studying from Grade 8 to Grade 12, was received with a lot of gratitude and enthusiasm.

The program began with a short introduction by Mr. Jason Corea, introducing the Keynote Speaker Mr. Ronald Olivera for the event and its purpose, followed by a warm welcome by the KCO President Mr. Leo Rodrigues.

Mr. Rodrigues greeted the speaker, students, parents, and the audience. In his note, he emphasized the importance of making good choices and developing the skills necessary to lead a dignified life while contributing to society. He highlighted the significance of choosing wisely and making those decisions at the right time. He also spoke about the Silver Jubilee celebrations and this Workshop being a part of the various programs planned for this Jubilee year.

Close to 60 attendees including the parents attended the workshop and were immersed in the knowledge shared by the Keynote Speaker Mr. Ronald Olivera, a world-renowned personality, CEO & Founder of Zillion Pathways, Dubai. The inclusion of parents was particularly important, as they play a crucial role in helping their children make informed career decisions. Throughout the session, the audience engaged in discussions that underscored the importance of choosing the right career options, recognizing that these choices can profoundly impact both students’ aspirations and their families’ futures. The session covered career sensitization, interests, values, skills, and the reasons behind choosing a career. Participants also learned about available career opportunities, higher education options, and scholarship possibilities. including a Q&A segment that addressed individual queries and provided guidance.

Mr. Ronald has been a veteran toastmaster and has won three international awards in ‘International Taped Speech Contests’ organized by Toastmasters International. At the end of the workshop, Mr. Olivera thanked KCO for organizing this session and highlighted the benevolent work KCO has been doing in the past 30 years. Participants enjoyed snacks, providing time for networking and further queries to the important session.

KCO will begin gearing up for their next event, the much-awaited Konkani Drama ‘Yenaa Zalyaar Vachana’, written and directed by Konkani’s well-known, multifaceted, and talented Pradeep Barboza Paladka along with his artistic team Sangon Mugdana Kalakar.

The Konkani Drama ‘Yenaa Zalyaar Vachana’ has been postponed and will take place on 14th June 2025 at the India Social Center, Abu Dhabi.

For details contact +971 50 7123965, + 971 50 5710009, + 971 50 6873218, + 971 50 5345656

For more information on the above events stay tuned to KCO’s Facebook Page “KCO Trust India” & Instagram handle https://www.instagram.com/ kcotrust