Udupi City Council Rejects Mannapalla Lake Privatization, Seeks Central Funding

Udupi: The Udupi City Council has unanimously rejected a proposal to privatize the maintenance of Mannapalla Lake, a significant local landmark. At a recent general meeting, council members advocated for retaining public control of the lake’s upkeep and urged the development of a comprehensive master plan funded by the central government.

The matter was initially raised by Manipal member Kalpana Sudham, expressing concern over reported plans by the District Commissioner to transfer Mannapalla’s management to a private entity. MLA Yashpal Suvarna echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for a detailed master plan for the lake’s sustainable management and suggesting the pursuit of central government funding opportunities.

Council members argued that privatization would be a short-sighted approach, asserting that a publicly managed master plan would be more effective in ensuring the lake’s long-term development and preservation for the community. The consensus was for the City Council to retain responsibility for the lake’s maintenance, actively seeking central government grants to support its long-term development and environmental sustainability.

Beyond management concerns, the council also addressed public safety issues surrounding Mannapalla. Members collectively demanded decisive action from law enforcement against reported illegal activities and drug trafficking in the area, stressing the need for a secure environment for visitors and residents.

The meeting further addressed the city’s monsoon preparedness. Opposition leader Ramesh Kanchan emphasized the urgency of cleaning drains and trimming potentially hazardous tree branches. Amruta Krishnamurthy added the necessity of identifying and addressing precarious buildings posing safety risks, advocating for their immediate clearance.

In response, the City Council president assured members that proactive measures were underway, with 50 workers hired specifically for monsoon preparations, focused on drain cleaning and general maintenance, and deployed strategically across city wards.

A concerning issue was the illegal discharge of sewage from residential complexes into the city’s drainage system, contaminating wells. Environmental Engineer Sneha reported that notices have been issued, but the illegal discharge persists. The City Council president instructed officials to take stringent action, including potential suspension of amenities, to ensure compliance and protect public health.

Another concern was raised regarding the alleged illegal construction of a prayer hall on a Raja Kaluve (stormwater drain). Member Krishnaraj Kodanch reported engineers have failed to inspect the site despite repeated complaints. The council demanded the immediate removal of the illegally constructed pillars, and the City Commissioner assured a review, inspection within two days, and appropriate legal action.

The council also addressed unpaid taxes from mobile tower operators. Notices have been issued to 94 mobile towers for failing to pay annual taxes due since 2014.

The meeting extended to other issues, including removing signal poles at Old Diana Circle and addressing buildings lacking adequate parking. Member Suresh Shetty Bannanje inquired about the progress on notices issued to 58 buildings without parking facilities.

The Udupi City Council meeting highlighted a range of critical issues impacting the city. The council’s stance against Mannapalla Lake privatization, its pursuit of central funding, and its focus on public safety and infrastructure improvements underscore its commitment to responsible governance and community betterment. The president’s assurances are expected to translate into tangible improvements in the city’s services and quality of life.