KCO Pearl Jubilee Celebrations: A Night to Remember in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Konkani Cultural Organization (KCO) marked its 30th anniversary with a resplendent Pearl Jubilee celebration at the Abu Dhabi Country Club on November 8, 2025. The event was a vibrant commemoration of Konkani culture, featuring a rich tapestry of music, dance, and entertainment, graced by distinguished guests and a host of talented artists.

The Pearl Jubilee event, a highly anticipated milestone in KCO’s year-long celebrations, drew a capacity crowd that reveled in the performances until late into the night. The evening commenced with an invocation led by the chief guest, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese, who was ceremoniously welcomed with a grand procession spearheaded by the Konkan Taaram brass band.

Dignitaries, including representatives from platinum and gold sponsors, along with members of the managing committee, were greeted with floral tributes. Mr. Leo Rodrigues, the President of KCO, delivered a speech highlighting the organization’s significant achievements and contributions over the past three decades. In a gesture of appreciation, Bishop Saldanha felicitated Mr. Rodrigues, both as the current and founding president, along with past presidents, secretaries, treasurers, and dedicated members. Platinum, gold, silver, and support sponsors were also recognized for their invaluable contributions to the organization’s success.

Rev. Fr. Darick D’Souza OFM Cap. and Rev. Fr. Mariyan Miranda OFM Cap reciprocated by felicitating the Bishop of Mangalore on behalf of KCO, with Mr. Dolphy Vaz reading the accompanying citation.

A diverse and captivating entertainment lineup enthralled the audience throughout the evening. Featured artists included Ester Noronha, Jason Lobo, Lavita Lobo, Cassian, The Band of Sanjay Rodrigues (Mangalore), Crimson Tide (Goa), and the Konkan Taaram brass band (Dubai). The charismatic Roshan D’Silva served as the emcee, skillfully guiding the event with his wit and ensuring a seamless flow of performances.

Adding a touch of humor to the festivities, Nitesh Shetty delivered a stand-up comedy performance that left the audience in stitches. The Pearl Jubilee memorial souvenir was unveiled by the chief guest, followed by a buffet dinner served to all attendees. The celebration culminated in a rendition of Laudate by KCO members.

The Pearl Jubilee celebrations underscored KCO’s unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting Konkani culture while fostering community welfare. The event’s resounding success was attributed to the tireless dedication of the organizing committee and the generous support of members and well-wishers.

KCO’s Pearl Jubilee celebrations will conclude with “Dabazo,” scheduled for December 7th at 5:30 PM at the Kulashekar Church grounds in Mangalore. This event will feature a live performance by Nihal Tauro, accompanied by singers Lavita Lobo and Robin Sequeira, and The Band from Sanjay Rodrigues. Pass reservations can be made by contacting 94805 32754 or 97312 18294.

For further information and updates, please follow KCO on social media:

Facebook: KCO Trust India

Instagram: @kcotrust