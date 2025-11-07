KCO Pearl Jubilee Celebrations – Chief Guest and artists arrive at Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saladnha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and Chief Guest for Konkani Cultural Organization (KCO) Pearl Jubilee Celebrations, arrived here in Abu Dhabi last evening. He was welcomed by Mr. Leo Rodrigues, Hon. President of KCO, and Mr. Franklin D’Cunha, Hon. Pearl Jubilee Celebrations Convenor.



Also present, Mr. Dolphy Vas and Mr. Jason Correa, Hon. Advisors of KCO.

Also arrived, The Band Sanjay Rodrigues from Mangalore and Jason Lobo, singer from Mangalore, and they were welcomed by Mrs. Sandya Vas, Hon. Secretary of KCO, and Mr. Vivek Serrao, Hon. Advisor of KCO.

Ester Noronha, the singer, arrived from Goa, and she was welcomed by Mr. Franklin D’Cunha, Hon. Pearl Jubilee Celebrations Convenor.

About KCO– A highly respected name in the UAE, GCC, and India, working for the betterment of society; Supports underprivileged students and patients with critical illnesses through scholarships, medical aid, and donations; Partners with NGOs in Karnataka, assisting the poor, marginalized, and distressed communities; Organized a noble initiative to construct and donate three houses for the most disadvantaged individuals in Mangalore.

