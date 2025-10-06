KCO Pearl Jubilee in Abu Dhabi, an evening full of Fun and Entertainment

Abu Dhabi: The Konkani Cultural Organization (KCO) has already announced Pearl Jubilee Celebrations in Abu Dhabi, marking 30 years of remarkable service, culture, and community spirit.

An Evening of Music, Laughter, and Celebration!

Event Details- Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM onwards

Venue: Abu Dhabi Country Club

Performers:

Ester Noronha: Indian actress and playback singer known for her work in Telugu, Kannada, Konkani, Marathi, Tamil, and Hindi cinema and theatre.

Lavita Lobo: Mangalore-born, Chennai-based Indian singer and entertainer known for her work as a playback singer and vibrant live performances.

Jason Lobo and Cassian: Powerful vocals to delight the audience.

Crimson Tide (Goa) and Sanjay Rodrigues (Mangalore): Electrifying live bands.

Nitesh Shetty: Stand-up comedy to tickle your funny bone.

Roshan D’Silva: Master of Ceremony to guide the evening with wit, charm, and flair.

Event Highlights:

Soul-stirring music and captivating performances.

Exciting gifts and mouth-watering food.

Ambiance full of joy, laughter, and lasting memories.

Contact numbers to secure your seat – 050 5710009/050 6873218/052 6639056/050 7123965

About KCO- A highly respected name in the UAE, GCC, and India, working for the betterment of society; Supports underprivileged students and patients with critical illnesses through scholarships, medical aid, and donations; Partners with NGOs in Karnataka, providing assistance to the poor, marginalized, and distressed communities; Organized a noble initiative to construct and donate three houses for the most disadvantaged individuals in Mangalore

Stay Updated

Join us in celebrating a milestone event that blends culture, compassion, and community!