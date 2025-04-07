KCO to host Pradeep Barboza’s Comedy Drama ‘Yenaa Zalyaar Vosanaa’ on 25th May 2025

Abu Dhabi: KCO is celebrating its Pearl Jubilee this year and plans to organize several events to mark this occasion. After the Thanksgiving mass at St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Abu Dhabi, in February, the career guidance workshop for students by Mr. Ronald Olivera on April 26, KCO brings exciting news for Konkani drama lovers, as they are soon hosting the rib-tickling comedy show by ‘Konkani Comedy Prince’ Pradeep Barboza Paladka, titled ‘Yenaa Zalyaar Vosanaa’ on 25th May 2025, at 6 pm, at India Social Center, Abu Dhabi.

The organizers are gearing up again to hit the stage with a power-packed house of entertainment, a laughter riot comedy show promising the audience yet another unique program.

‘Yenaa Zalyaar Vachana’, the comedy play has been written and directed by Konkani’s well-known, multifaceted, and talented Pradeep Barboza Paladka along with his artistic team Sangon Mugdana Kalakar. Pradeep is very popular among Konkani and Tulu play lovers for his rib-tickling humorous gags. He is a very talented playwright, actor and director who has shown his immense comedy skills with numerous plays successfully performed all over India and the Gulf region. He has so far written 14 Konkani and Tulu plays. He has also written one Konkani and a Tulu movie script and directed them. Being a fantastic actor, Pradeep will co-perform in this latest play with his artistic team Sangon Mugdana Kalakar.

Konkani Cultural Organization prominently known as KCO is well known in UAE, GCC, and India for its benevolent work in helping the needy and deserving students. They distributed student scholarships every year managed by Samanvaya of Mangaluru and also medical support for several people suffering from critical illnesses. KCO has been recognizing and supporting many NGOs, in Karnataka, that are working with the distressed and the needy, in and around Mangaluru and Udupi Districts.

For further details contact +971 50 7123965, + 971 50 571009, + 971 50 6873218, + 971 50 5345656