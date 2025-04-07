St. Joseph’s University Hosts Interfaith Symposium, ‘Showing the Way to God’

Bengaluru: St. Joseph’s University recently convened a significant interfaith symposium entitled “Showing the Way to God,” drawing an audience of approximately 1,000 students and distinguished guests. The event was strategically timed to coincide with the prominent festivals of Ugadi, Ramadan, and Easter, underscoring the shared values and spiritual aspirations across diverse faiths.

The program commenced with a welcome address delivered by Mr. Prashanth Kumar, Coordinator of Shift III, setting the stage for an interfaith prayer led by Ms. Junaida Nallakkandy, accompanied by a cohort of faculty and students. Sacred recitations from the Holy Bible, Quran, and Vedas followed, reinforcing the symposium’s central theme of interreligious understanding and collaboration.

A key component of the event was a panel discussion, expertly moderated by faculty members Mr. Jerrin Chandan and Dr. Vidhya B. Rev. Dr. Denzil Fernandes elucidated the fundamental tenets of Christianity, emphasizing the importance of divine encounter, discernment, discipline, and constructive dialogue. Mr. Muralidhar Koteshwar offered insights into Sanatana Dharma, characterizing it not merely as a religion, but as a comprehensive way of life, highlighting the experiential nature of God. Ms. Husna Fathima provided a detailed explanation of the profound spiritual significance of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

The symposium culminated in a compelling dance drama, “Divinity Amidst Chaos,” directed by Dr. Chandni Bhambhani. This powerful performance artistically portrayed the resilience and unity of various faiths in the face of contemporary crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing conflict in Manipur, and the devastating Kerala floods.

In his concluding remarks, Rev. Fr. Francis Pinto SJ, Director of Shift III, reiterated the vital importance of fostering harmony and togetherness within the community. The symposium was successfully executed under the diligent leadership of Dr. Rizwana Khanum and her dedicated faculty team.

The “Showing the Way to God” symposium effectively conveyed a potent message of interfaith dialogue, compassion, and unity, reinforcing the notion that these qualities represent the true paths to spiritual understanding and a deeper connection with the divine. The event served as a testament to St. Joseph’s University’s commitment to fostering a religiously inclusive and understanding environment.



