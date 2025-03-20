KCO to organize a Career Guidance Workshop for Grades 8-12

Abu Dhabi: With a plethora of career options available in today’s complex and competitive times, the role of career counselling sessions has become indispensable, and as such KCO members have taken the lead to organize a 90-minute Career Guidance Workshop on 26th April 2025 at 5 pm, in the India Social Center, Abu Dhabi for students studying from Grade 8 to Grade 12.

The event’s Resource and Keynote Speaker is the world-renowned CEO & Founder of Zillion Pathways, Dubai, Mr. Ronald Olivera. Mr. Ronald is a veteran Toastmaster and has won three international awards in the International Taped Speech Contests organized by Toastmasters International. He has judged several contests as the Chief Judge, organized multiple leadership workshops, and programs for youth, is a motivational speaker, career counsellor, corporate trainer, assessment specialist, and has been an inspiration to many in the region and back home.

This event is a good opportunity for all students to self-assess and explore different career options while identifying their strengths, weaknesses, interests and values, public speaking, and professional development skills.

Konkani Cultural Organization prominently known as KCO is well known in UAE, GCC, and India for its benevolent work in helping the needy and deserving students. They distribute student scholarships every year managed by Samanvaya of Mangaluru and also medical support for several people suffering from critical illnesses. KCO has been recognizing and supporting many NGOs, in Karnataka that are working with the distressed and the needy in and around Mangaluru and Udupi Districts.

Is your child studying in Grades 8–12? This is the perfect opportunity to shape their future! Join our live session to discover the best career paths and make informed decisions. Seats are limited—register now! https://bit.ly/KCO-CG

For further details contact +971 50 7123965

For more details on the above events stay tuned to KCO’s Facebook Page “KCO Trust India” & Instagram handle https://www.instagram.com/ kcotrust