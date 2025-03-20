Yenepoya Dental College Hospital Deralakatte Receives Prestigious International Award

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Dental College Hospital Deralakatte has been selected to receive the “International Best Dental Institute Award” by the esteemed Pierre Fauchard Academy, Section At-Large, Asia Region. This prestigious accolade recognizes the institution’s significant contributions to dental education, research, and community service, establishing a new standard of excellence within the field of dentistry.

The award further acknowledges the individual achievements of faculty members. Dr. Laxmikanth Chatra, Principal of Yenepoya Dental College, has been honored with the “Lifetime Achievement Award,” while Dr. Sham S Bhat, Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry, has been recognized with the “Outstanding Dental Educator Award.”

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) has expressed immense pride in this achievement and extended its congratulations to the faculty and staff for their dedication and commitment to the advancement of dental education and practice.

The awards ceremony will be held on April 6th, 2025, at the Radisson Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where representatives from Yenepoya Dental College Hospital Deralakatte will formally accept the honor. The recognition underscores the institution’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality dental education and contributing significantly to the oral health and well-being of the community.