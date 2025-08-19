KCO Trust (Regd.) Disburses Scholarships Worth Rs. 10 Lakhs in Mangalore

Abu Dhabi, August 19, 2025: KCO Trust (Regd.) continued its commitment to education by disbursing scholarships to 56 deserving students at a ceremony held at St. Joseph’s Church hall, Bajpe, Mangalore, on Sunday, August 17, 2025. The event highlighted the Trust’s ongoing efforts to support students in their academic pursuits.

Rev. Fr. Ronald Cutinha, Director of Samanvaya, provided an overview of the activities of both KCO and Samanvaya. He noted the long-standing management agreement established in 2004, wherein Samanvaya oversees the disbursement of KCO scholarships to deserving students.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Mrs. Pramila Crasta, MD, Sapling Multi Ventures Private Limited, Mangalore, who served as the chief guest. Rev. Fr. Vincent Toras, Director, Our Lady of Good Health Church, Mission Center, Jalasangi, Bidar, Gulbarga Diocese, was the guest of honor. Mr. Leo Rodrigues, President of KCO and MD, Amigo Automobile Services SP LLC, Abu Dhabi, presided over the function, accompanied by other office bearers of KCO for the 2025 Pearl Jubilee Year.

CA Valerian Dalmaida, Vice President of KCO, extended a formal welcome to the guests. Mr. Leo Rodrigues presented flower bouquets to the guests, office bearers, previous KCO members, and Rev. Fr. Francis D’Almeida SJ, who was also present. The program commenced with prayers led by members of Samanvaya, followed by the traditional lighting of the lamp by the guests and KCO office bearers.

Scholarships totaling Rs. 10 lakhs were awarded to 56 students. Of these, 30 students were from Bidar, and 26 students hailed from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Karwar, and Hubli districts. The scholarships were presented by the chief guest, the guest of honor, and the president of KCO.

Mrs. Pramila Crasta, in her address, commended KCO for its 21-year investment in education through scholarships. She urged the students to utilize the resources provided by KCO, excel in their studies, and contribute back to society, mirroring the philanthropic ethos of KCO.

Rev. Fr. Vincent Thoras likened the students to sandalwood plants, nurtured and supported by KCO. He encouraged them to grow into strong, fragrant trees, attaining significant positions in life and extending assistance to needy students, emulating KCO’s charitable endeavors.

Mr. Leo Rodrigues emphasized the importance of gratitude, urging the students to express their appreciation to those who recommended them to KCO and Samanvaya. He also encouraged them to maintain communication with KCO, providing updates on their academic progress, service contributions, and future achievements. Mr. Rodrigues also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of Mrs. Claudia Lobo, the disbursement committee coordinator, for her meticulous administration of the scholarships and her diligent communication with all the students.

Mrs. Sandhya Vas, Secretary of KCO, delivered the vote of thanks.

KCO Trust (Regd.), operating under the motto “Preserving Culture, Improving Lives,” has donated a cumulative sum of Rs. 7.54 Crores towards various charitable initiatives since its establishment. This includes the disbursement of 1,657 scholarships, amounting to Rs. 1.53 Crores. This year’s scholarship distribution of Rs. 10 lakhs benefits 56 students.

The KCO Pearl Jubilee celebration, a year-long event that commenced in February 2025, is supported by various sponsors.

Upcoming events for the KCO Pearl Jubilee Year include a Throw Ball Tournament in Abu Dhabi in October, Pearl Jubilee Celebrations on Saturday, November 8, in Abu Dhabi, and on Sunday, December 7, in Mangalore.

For further details on these events, interested individuals are encouraged to visit KCO’s Facebook Page “KCO Trust India” and Instagram handle https://www.instagram.com/ kcotrust.