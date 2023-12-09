KCR starts mobilisation after hip replacement

Hyderabad: Day after he underwent hip replacement surgery, former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday started walking with the help of a walker under the supervision of doctors.

Visuals of KCR walking a few steps at Yashoda Hospital Somajiguda were released on Saturday.

Doctors said KCR was recovering fast after the surgery and he may be discharged from the hospital in 2-3 days.

They also stated that KCR is physically and mentally strong which will help in speedy recovery.

For patients who undergo hip replacement surgery, doctors start mobilisation depending on their physical and mental strength.

According to Dr Praveen Rao, KCR is medically stable and his body is responding well to the treatment.

He is taking normal food and requires physiotherapy for the next few days.

Doctors said KCR needs rest for six to eight weeks. Meanwhile, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi visited the hospital on Saturday and met MP Santosh Kumar, who is a relative of KCR.

“Glad to know that he’s stable & that his health is improving. Our prayers are with him & hope he recovers completely and swiftly. Hope to see him back in action soon, inshallah,” he posted on ‘X’.

Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav spoke to KCR’s son KTR over phone and enquired about his health.

He expressed his best wishes for the BRS leader’s speedy recovery.

KCR had undergone the operation of left total hip replacement on Friday.

KCR had a slip and fall in his bathroom at his residence and was brought to Yashoda Hospital late on Thursday night.