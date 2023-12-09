Two PUC Students Fear Dead at Someshwar Beach

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, two college students have drowned and are feared dead at Someshwar Beach here on December 9.

The students are identified as Yashwith (18) from Manjeshwar and Yuvaraj (18) from Kunjathur. They are the students of Parijnana Pre University College, Someshwar.

According to sources, on December 9, after college, Yashwith and Yuvaraj went to Someshwar Beach to spend some leisure time. When they were having fun, one of the students was struggling to stay afloat in the sea, immediately the other student went to rescue him but soon after, both went missing.

Ullal Police visited the spot for further investigations.