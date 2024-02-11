KCWA celebrates Konkani Diwas 2024

The Konkani community of Kuwait witnessed a colourful and memorable cultural fest at the Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA) Konkani Diwas on Friday, 2nd February 2024 in Indian Community School Kuwait, Senior Branch, Salmiya. The daylong event witnessed the vibrant culture & traditions of Mangalore, a non-stop variety of cultural programs which included songs, Kavitha Vaachan and comedy skits. Participants displayed their talents in Fancy Dress, Konkani elocution &Konkani RoceVoviyo competition which was organized for different age groups. Authentic Mangalorean food items were available and cherished by people with the taste of their hometown. The exhibition Stall of Mangalorean traditional items provided a valuable glimpse into our heritage.

Konkani Diwas Event began at 1:30 PM by compere Deepak Andrade and Prayer hymn by KCWA managing committee members. The merit scholarship awards and mementoes were distributed to members’ children who excelled in the academic year 2022-2023. Veena Serrao and Jayson D Souza led the proceedings of Merit Scholarship & Extra Curricular Awards and thanked the sponsors Late Mrs Mabel & Late Sam Alphonso & Fly, Mr Lawrence D Souza & Fly, Late Thomas Castelino & Fly, Nazareth Brothers & Fly, Mrs Blossom & Mr Jackson Dsouza & Fly, Prakash Gonsalves & Fly and Mr Harold D Souza & Fly.

Konkani Diwas opening ceremony was held uniquely with Managing Committee members proceeding to the stage with traditional items of Mangalorean culture. President Naveen Mascarenhas welcomed the gathering following with a message from Spiritual Director Fr. Noel D’Almeida. Anchor Reyan Lobo conducted various competitions planned for the day which included Fancy Dress, Konkani Elocution and Voviyo. Kiran Gonsalves, Laveen Praphulla, Lancy Rodrigues, Rony Dcunha, Ida Lobo, Jasmine Dcunha, Gretta Saldanha and Anita Sequeira were the judges for different competitions.

In the evening, the stage program started with an introduction to Konkani Culture/traditions. The event compere Deepak Andrade welcomed the guests and audience to the most awaited Konkani cultural fest. Followed by the Konkani song ‘Konkani Uronk Zai” by KCWA MaiBhas students of Abbasiya trained by Lavina Furtado, Thomas Miranda and Savitha Tauro. This was well appreciated by the gathering.

Main sponsor – Keentech Electrical Contracting Company – Mr. Naveen Ranjith Dsouza, Gold sponsor – Steel United Factory – Mr. Prakash Gonsalves, Silver Sponsor-Reliance Technical Co. W.L.L.-Mr. Joe Pereira, Co-Sponsor – Royal Tech Electrical – Mr Stany Sanctis, Co-sponsor Mr Vincent D’Souza – and White Bear Garage are the sponsors of the event. KCWA wholeheartedly would like to thank Sponsors and well-wishers who supported this event with their generous contribution.

Hampers sale allowed everyone, where they share their love and support towards KCWA’s mission. Mr. Arun Jossy Dsouza was awarded for being the highest seller of the Hampers along with Mrs. Veena Serrao and Mr Prakash Gonsalves as an appreciation for their efforts. The event to announce the Lucky Winners of the Hampers was presided over by Deepak Andrade. Winners were picked by Rev. Fr. Noel D Almeida, President Naveen Mascarenhas, Past Presidents Anil Fernandes, and Stevan Rego along with Managing committee members present on the stage. Hamper prizes were sponsored by Mr John Fernandes & Princia Gonsalves. The Hampers sale was coordinated by Praveen Fernandes and Santosh Dsouza.

Followed by the ‘Konkani Konkani” song by KCWA MaiBhas students of Salmiya trained by Rita Flavia Pinto and the performance was well appreciated by the gathering. MaiBhas class teachers from Ahmadi, Abbasiya and Salmiya were felicitated.

The membership draw was conducted by Deepak Andrade along with Membership Affairs Coordinator Sylvia D Costa and was well supported by Jinella Rodrigues. Membership draw was held in three categories that comprised of 2024 renewed members present at the venue, renewed members present or not at the venue, and Life members.

The ‘Konkani Amchi Bhas” song by Konkani singing stars trained by Johnson Dalmeida, Santosh Dcosta & Caroline Salis was well appreciated by the gathering. Kavitha Vaachan was a special attraction of the day. Konkani poems written by author Anil Dmello, Ida Lobo, Reyan Lobo, Clive Boliye&Melwyn Rodrigues were recited by Johnson Dalmeida, Ida Lobo, Harry Fernandes, Reena Pereira, Reyan Lobo and Prashanth Ferraoenthralled the audience. This was followed by a Comedy Skit from the Kuwait Konkan Kalakarartists Lionel Mascarenhas, Rajesh Fernandes, Santhosh Dcosta, Ashwini Pinto & Melani Sequeira which was directed by Johnson Dalmeida and music by Joyston Dalmeida.

A vote of thanks was presented by coordinator Prashanth Ferrao followed by prize distribution to the Konkani Diwas competition winners.

Alban D Souza and the team captured the whole event with their skills in photography and videography. The Sounds and Lighting were provided by Waves Rental – Anand Dsouza and the Sound system was handled by Roshan Rodrigues. Media updates are done by Allan Dsouza. Authentic Mangalorean delicacies at the food counter were served by Flavors Confectionary.

The event concluded at 7:30 PM with a closing hymn. This event was well coordinated by Cultural Secretary Prashanth Ferrao with support from the KCWA Managing Committee. Konkani-speaking people of Kuwait will remember the day. KCWA wishes to thank the management of ICSK Senior Branch, Salmiya for providing the auditorium and all those who supported in making this event a grand success.