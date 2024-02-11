‘Saud Ekvot Bahrain’ celebrated Parish Feast in Bahrain

Bahrain: A Home Away from Home. In a spectacular celebration in Bahrain, the Saud Ekvot association celebrated the Shirva Parish Feast, turning a distant land into a nostalgic heaven. The event unfolded at the Hotel Papillon Banquet Hall – Bahrain, on February 1, 2024, orchestrated by the dynamic Mr. Rony Norbert Pinto and fervently supported by the energetic team – Mr. Manesh Menezes , Mr. Jeevan Martis, Mr. Santhosh Danthy , Mr. Wilfred Saldana, and Mr. Wilroy Dsouza. Guiding the festivities, Mr. Santosh Danthy hosted the evening, extending a warm welcome to the Shirva parishioners.

At 8:30 p.m., Ms. Riva Princita Pinto initiated a prayer song, setting the tone for the feast. Rev. Fr. Darel Fernandes, Spiritual Director of the Konkani Community of Sacred Heart Church-Bahrain, graced the occasion as the chief guest, introduced by the association.

Mr. Rony Norbert Pinto shared a brief welcome, followed by Fr. Daryl’s heartfelt address. The event’s sponsors, Mr. Antony Dias & Family, Mr. Steevan D’Souza & Family, Ms.Jecintha Benedict Barboza & Family, Mr. Paul Quadras & Family, Mr. Nishanth D’Silva & Family, were honored, receiving flowering plants as tokens of gratitude. Mr. Manesh Menezes delivered a gracious vote of thanks.

The children from Destiny Kings Crew mesmerized the audience with enchanting dance numbers which was choreographed by Eunice D’Souza. Pretty teenagers Anisha Mendonca & Ivy Montiero gave a spectacular performance which was self choreographed by them. Mr. Vinith & Mrs Feena Castelino rocked the stage with their Fusion Dance which was followed by couple dance. Baby Riezel Menezes, Mr. Wilfred & Mrs. Janet Saldana entertained the gathering with melodious tunes, and lively games led by Ms. Adeline Monis added zest to the evening.

The Papillon Hotel treated everyone to a sumptuous dinner. As DJ Alwyn Crasta played superhit tunes, the crowd danced and grooved, culminating the night with the spirited Baila dance and Bollywood grooves, creating memories of a joyous Shirva Parish Feast in Bahrain.

Pic and Report by: Nishanth Dsilva