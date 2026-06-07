Kedarnath-bound SUV falls near river in Rudraprayag; five have narrow escape

New Delhi: A major accident was averted early Sunday morning in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand after an SUV carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath lost control and fell nearly 50 metres down the road, landing near a riverbank.

According to officials, the incident took place around 5 a.m. near Tilwara petrol pump in Rudraprayag when the vehicle bearing registration number UP-16 DK 0856 was en route to Kedarnath Dham from West Bengal. The SUV suddenly went out of control and veered off the hilly road, plunging down the slope and coming to rest close to the water body.

On receiving information, teams from the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), District Disaster Response Force (DDRF), and 108 ambulance services rushed to the spot and immediately launched a rescue operation.

All five occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, Pradeep Kumar, and passengers Prince Singh, Sabiya Singh, Sujon Mukherjee and Riya Mukherjee, were safely evacuated from the site.

Two women sustained serious injuries, while the remaining three passengers suffered minor injuries.

The injured were shifted to the District Hospital in Rudraprayag, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Medical officials have stated that their condition is being closely monitored.

Authorities said that preliminary assessment suggests the vehicle may have lost control due to the challenging mountainous terrain, though a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

SDRF personnel carried out the rescue operation in difficult terrain conditions along the riverbank, ensuring all passengers were safely pulled out. Local residents also assisted the rescue teams during the operation.

Officials have urged pilgrims and drivers travelling on the Kedarnath route to exercise extreme caution, especially during early morning hours and in adverse road conditions. Traffic movement on the route has since been restored after the vehicle was removed from the site.

Police have confirmed that further investigation into the incident is ongoing.