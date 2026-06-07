Telangana youth shot dead in US while delivering pizza

Hyderabad: A youth from Telangana was shot dead in the United States while he was delivering pizza after receiving what is suspected to be a fake order.

Anshul Kuncha (28) was shot multiple times, resulting in his death in the north-eastern city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to information received by his family in Gundlapochampally of Medchal Malkajgiri district in Telangana, the youth was killed on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Anshul, who was employed in a multinational company, was also working part-time as a pizza delivery executive on weekends to earn extra money. He was shot at point-blank range when he went to a location to deliver pizza — in what is alleged to be a fake order.

According to information reaching his family, he received a ‘fake’ delivery order to a deserted location past midnight. When he reached the location, two unidentified men opened fire and shot Anshul multiple times in the head before fleeing the scene. He died on the spot.

Nothing was stolen from the victim, raising questions about the motive behind the killing. Reports cited by the family indicate that two masked gunmen carrying backpacks were seen in the area around the time of the attack.

Anshul’s family alleged that the pizza delivery was a trap to kill him.

“He was told to deliver pizza in an abandoned area, but we later learned it was a decoy. There was no one there; it was a trap, meant solely to kill him. We do not know what they gained or what their intentions were. They took my brother and killed him,” Anshul’s sister Tanvi said.

They also said that Anshul had previously been the victim of a robbery in the US, during which his chain, phone, and cash were stolen.

Anshul had gone to the US in 2023 to pursue a Master’s in Business Administration.

His family has appealed to the Central and State governments to help in bringing the body to India.

The US authorities are likely to hand over the body on Monday. The family has requested that the process be expedited so that the body could be brought home without delay.

The Consulate General of India in New York stated that it is in touch with local authorities and the bereaved family, while extending all possible assistance.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anshul’s family and is extending all possible assistance,” it said in a post on X.