Kedarnath Yatra resumes after temporary suspension amid extreme rainfall

Rudraprayag: The Kedarnath Yatra resumed on Sunday after a brief suspension due to heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand.

Movement of pilgrims restarted as the weather cleared up and operations were restored on the Kedarnath trekking route after rainfall ceased. However, if the weather deteriorates later in the day, the pilgrims will again be asked to take shelter at the nearest safe locations till the conditions improve.

The Kedarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended earlier in the day, after the weather department issued an orange alert amid extreme rainfall.

Speaking to reporters, Rudraprayag District Magistrate (DM) Vishal Mishra had said the region experienced overnight rainfall. “We have been informed by the weather department that an orange alert will be in place today, and a yellow alert has been announced for tomorrow due to the prevailing weather conditions.”

“We have requested people who are currently enroute to the pilgrimage sites to take shelter at the nearest holding areas and safe locations. Our teams are monitoring the situation from the control room as well as on the field,” he said.

“All our efforts are to ensure that no pilgrim faces any adverse situation,” he said.

The officials deployed in Sonprayag, Gaurikund, and other landslide-prone sectors were instructed not to allow any pilgrim to proceed further until weather conditions improve. However, as soon as the weather conditions improved, the pilgrims who had halted at safe locations were sent forward.

Meanwhile, the helicopter services have been temporarily stalled due to heavy rainfall and fog.

Due to the heavy rainfall in the state for the past two days, Mishra noted that holding areas have been made in the plain areas like Dehradun, Rishikesh and Haridwar, where the devotees will be provided all basic amenities.

Mishra had also noted that feedback from the pilgrims has been taken for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

“Some issues have come to light. We are trying our best to facilitate the pilgrims so that they can complete the ‘darshan’ as quickly as possible,” he had said.

He emphasised that the administration is also focusing on crowd management on the temple premises. “We are ensuring that the token system is followed at the temple,” he said.

“We have got to know that some anti-social elements are creating trouble, including robbing pilgrims. Police have been informed, and they are taking action,” he added.

He added that inspections are being conducted, and many of the ‘ponywalas’ have also been backlisted who are not following the norms.

“We are making arrangements for pilgrims to sit and also creating holding areas for those who are coming via helicopters,” the DM said.