Spread the love



















Kerala begins special bus service for Secretariat staff



Thiruvananthapuram: After a 50-day hiatus, the debt-ridden Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday began its commercial operations with a special service only for employees of the State Secretariat. The service is being kick-started from nine of its bus depots in the capital city.

The operations are based on the new guidelines issued on social distancing, and hand sanitizers were also made available in the buses.

Standing travel in these buses is not allowed, and this service is meant only for transport of employees at the State Secretariat.

“I had to pay Rs 39 for my trip today, which was almost the double that I used to pay before the lockdown. All the health protocols are being followed during the travel,” said a passenger on the first trip.

KSRTC over the years has been having a hand to mouth existence and it was only after the State government early this month allowed a special grant, that the salaries of the employees were released.