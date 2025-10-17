Kerala Businessman Defrauded of Rs 44.8 Lakh in Honeytrap Scheme Allegedly Orchestrated by Bantwal Gang

Mangalore: A Kerala-based businessman working in Saudi Arabia has been defrauded of Rs 44.80 lakh in an alleged honeytrap scheme orchestrated by a gang operating out of Bantwal. The case has brought renewed focus on the prevalence of such operations targeting businessmen in the region, who often hesitate to come forward due to social stigma and potential dishonor.

Advocate Souda, representing the victim, addressed the press in Mangalore on Friday, detailing the ordeal of Mohammed Ashraf Tavarakadan, 53, a resident of Kerala employed in Saudi Arabia. According to Advocate Souda, Ashraf was lured to Mangalore on September 24th by Basheer Kadambu, Safiya Mani, and other individuals under the pretense of introducing him to a woman. Upon his arrival, the group allegedly took compromising photos and videos of Ashraf, which they subsequently used to extort money from him.

Fearing the release of the compromising material and the potential repercussions on his marriage, Ashraf deposited Rs 44.80 lakh into various bank accounts controlled by the accused. The situation further escalated when the accused purportedly sent an obscene video, unrelated to Ashraf, to his wife and threatened to release a video of her husband if additional payments were not made.

Ashraf subsequently filed a complaint at the Vittal Police Station last week. Advocate Souda highlighted the initial difficulties encountered in registering the case, stating that the intervention of senior police officers was required to formalize the complaint. As of Friday, a week after the complaint was filed, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

“Victim Ashraf needs to get justice,” asserted Souda during the press conference. She further alleged that the accused, Safiya Mani, has been implicated in honeytrap activities since 2010, suggesting the existence of multiple active gangs engaged in similar extortion schemes targeting businessmen.

Advocate Souda urged the state government to implement stricter laws to combat honeytrap operations, calling for a more robust legal framework to deter such crimes. She also revealed that certain community leaders had attempted to obstruct the case, a matter which has been reported to the police.

Mohammed Ashraf Tavarakadan, the victim, and Abdul Razak were present at the press conference. Advocate Souda has offered pro bono legal assistance to other victims of honeytrap schemes who may be hesitant to come forward due to fear or shame. This case underscores the continued threat posed by honeytrap gangs in the region and the significant financial and emotional toll inflicted on their victims.