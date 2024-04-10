Kerala celebrates Eid-Ul-Fitr, political dignitaries join masses



Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala celebrated Eid-Ul-Fitr on Wednesday, as devout Muslims made a beeline to mosques and Eid Gahs at several places across the state.

Muslim population in Kerala accounts for 24 per cent of the 3.30 crore state population, and this time, the activity was high.

With the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on April 26, candidates were spotted at the open-air Eid Gahs.

Shashi Tharoor was present at the Eid Gah at his constituency here, and was seen interacting with the devotees. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was spotted at the popular mosque at Beemapally in the capital city.

Senior Muslim clerics across the state were busy as they led the prayers at various mosques. On Tuesday late evening, after sighting the moon, clerics announced that in Kerala, Eid will be celebrated on Wednesday.

All state government, private offices and educational institutions in Kerala are closed on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr .