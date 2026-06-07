Kerala CM flags ‘uncertain future’ of medics working in UAE, seeks PM Modi’s intervention

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assistance and intervention in addressing the “economic plight and uncertain future” of Indian paramedics, predominantly from the southern state, working in the UAE.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Satheesan said that the Indian healthcare professionals, including nurses, are facing a host of visa-related issues in the Gulf nation due to the prolonged face-off between the US and Iran in the region, and this is making it difficult for them to obtain employment, visit, and dependent visas.

Making a specific reference to an Iranian hospital in Dubai, he said that the healthcare workers from the state are facing an extremely distressing situation.

Further raising concerns over a possible threat to their job and livelihoods due to certain restrictions in the conflict-hit zone, the Kerala CM said that many of them are on the verge of completion of their grace period and said that they may face ‘forced deportation’ upon expiry of their stay in the UAE.

“Many affected individuals are currently nearing the end of their grace period and fear that they may be compelled to leave the UAE, potentially jeopardising their future employment opportunities and professional licensing,” he wrote in the letter, flagging an imminent threat to the livelihoods of scores of medics.

“The situation has caused immense anxiety among numerous Malayali families whose lives and children’s education are rooted in the UAE,” he added.

Satheesan demanded that the Ministry of External Affairs engage with the Embassy of India in the UAE and relevant UAE authorities to explore a fair and compassionate resolution on humanitarian grounds.

The Kerala CM also highlighted the contribution of Indian healthcare workers in the entire Gulf nation, including the UAE, in ensuring seamless healthcare and also fighting emergent situations.

“These professionals served with dedication and distinction, including during the Covid-19 pandemic, when they stood on the front lines of healthcare delivery,” he said.