Kerala Forest Minister slams Bishops for demanding his resignation

Thiruvananthapuram: With people in Wayanad losing their sleep after three locals were killed by wild animals, on Thursday Kerala Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran turned his ire towards Bishops who have demanded his resignation over the matter.

Speaking to the media here just before leaving for the State Assembly he ruled out his resignation. “Resignation is a political demand. I have always regarded the bishops at a very high level and I have always respected them. They are always known for their soothing remarks, but now I feel that is not the case,” said Saseendran.

Two Catholic bishops — Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil, who heads the Thamarassery Diocese and his colleague Mar Jose Pulickal who heads the Kanjirapally Diocese — on Wednesday went hammer and tongs against Saseendran and demanded that he step down as he has been a total failure in effectively intervening in the issue of man-animal conflict.

Meanwhile, the deaths occurring due to man-animal conflict have created fear in the hilly district of Wayanad.

On Tuesday and Wednesday (February 11-12) two persons were killed in the district when two wild elephants trampled them to death.

On January 24, a woman, who was going to pluck coffee beans, was killed by a tiger.

The Catholic Church has been at the forefront of attacking the Pinarayi Vijayan government as most of their laity is settled in the hilly districts of Wayanad, Idukki and parts of Pathanamthitta district. The farming community is mostly Catholic and has been having a tough time due to the man-animal conflict.

On Thursday the Congress-led UDF called for a shutdown in Wayanad district to protest the callous attitude of the Vijayan government towards the grave issue.

Wayanad borders Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states and is surrounded by deep dense forests. The place is home to tigers, wild elephants and wild boars which have left the people especially those living near the forest areas in perennial fear.



