Kerala Governor, CM come face to face at swearing-in ceremony but no interaction



Thiruvananthapuram: The ‘cold war’ between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continues unabated as the two came face to face on Friday but did not wish, or even look at, each other.

Vijayan came to the Raj Bhavan to attend the swearing-in of two news ministers, replacing two who had resigned according to the agreement in the ruling Left coalition.

The CM and Governor were seated side by side but virtually ignored each other.

Soon after the national anthem was played, signifying the end of the function, Vijayan did not stay for the customary tea party, held whenever there is a function at the Governor’s official residence, nor took his leave, but just walked out of the hall and drove back to his residence.

Khan went to the hall and interacted with the invited guests including the two new ministers.

The Governor and the Chief Minister have been battling against each other for a while but never have the relations between the two post-holders been at this level.