Kerala HC judge, known for speedy case disposals, wraps up judicial career

Kochi: Kerala High Court Justice P. Somarajan, whose career spanned over 35 years, bid adieu to his glittering legal career on Saturday.

Justice Somarajan has a unique credit to his name, which is a record of disposing of cases during his tenure.

“I had ensured speedy disposal of all old civil appeals including second appeals ranging from 10 to 65 years old during my tenure,” the retiring judge said during his farewell speech in the court premise.

In 1988, Justice Somarajan began his career as a lawyer. In 2001, he was appointed as District & Sessions Judge at the Additional District Court in Palakkad.

“I have the enviable distinction of a record disposal of second appeals in India. During my tenure, I can say with pride that I have accomplished a landmark record of the disposal of second civil appeals within a short span of one year and three months,” he said.

In 2016, Justice Somarajan was elevated to Additional Judge of the Kerala High Court and was confirmed as a permanent judge in March 2018.

He said that he had also had an opportunity to dispose of a case which was filed on the day he was born.

“I have also disposed of some of the cases which were filed even before my birth,” he said.

He said that these cases didn’t get much recognition in the media. “However, I see it as part of one’s duty, carried out without expecting any applause,” he said.

Acting Kerala Chief Justice A. Mohammed Mustaque, in his speech, termed Justice Somarajan as ‘one of the finest gentlemen’ whose tenure was marked by integrity, impartiality, and a relentless pursuit of justice.