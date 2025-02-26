Kerala killings: Frustration over dad’s mounting debts led to murder spree by youth

Thiruvananthapuram: Two days after arresting a 23-year-old Kerala youth for killing four of his relatives and also his 22-year-old girlfriend, police revealed on Wednesday that Affan resorted to the horrific crime due to mounting debts accrued by his father.

Even though Affan was uncooperative in the beginning, now he has confessed to the murders being a result of harassment and frustration over his dad’s mounting debts.

His father Rahim had a business in Saudi Arabia that ended up in huge losses and due to this he had borrowed huge amounts of money and Affan was upset over it.

In a marathon killing spree that began at 10 a.m. on Monday and lasted till around 5:30 p.m., Affan killed his girlfriend, younger brother, his grandmother, his father’s sister and her husband Lateef.

He also tried to kill his mother and left her for dead but somehow she survived the brutal assault with a hammer.

Meanwhile the doctors treating Affan’s mother on Wednesday said her condition has started improving and she has now started asking questions.

Meanwhile, Affan is admitted to the state-run Medical College Hospital after he informed the police officers post his surrender that he had consumed poison after the brutal murders.

He is under police custody in hospital, where he is now cooperating with the probe team.

Even though his condition is much better now, the police is yet to take more statements from him and they might do so in a day or two.

The police have now found out that Affan after eliminating his grandmother and taking her gold had pawned it for around Rs 70,000 and using that money he repaid a loan of Rs 40,000.

The police probe team has now found out that he had consumed liquor during the day when he killed five people and badly injured his own mother.

Affan started his serial killing spree in the morning at 10 a.m. and by the time he killed five other persons by 5 p.m., he had travelled 25 km in his locality at the three homes located at Venjaramoodu in the capital city’s outskirts.

The police on Tuesday recovered the hammer that Affan used to hit the five people on their heads to kill them.

Meanwhile efforts continue to bring Rahim back to India as he is stuck in Saudi Arabia and unable to travel at the moment as his papers are not in order.