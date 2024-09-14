Kerala man dies after choking on idli during eating contest held for Onam

Palakkad ( Kerala ): A 49-year-old man, Suresh, tragically lost his life during an Onam eating contest in Walayar. The incident occurred on Saturday as he was participating in a competition organized by a local club.

Suresh choked on idlis while attempting to consume a large quantity of food. Despite efforts from onlookers to assist him and remove the obstruction, he unfortunately passed away shortly after being transported to a nearby hospital.

The Walayar Police have registered a case of unnatural death to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal event.