Kerala Muslim leader slams CPI-M for promoting interfaith marriages

Thiruvananthapuram: Nasser Faizi, Secretary of Sunni Yuvajana Samgam (SYS) — youth wing of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama — on Wednesday alleged that the CPI-M is engaged in propagating interfaith marriages in the name of secularism.

“Muslim girls are being taken away and forced into marriages with Hindus. This is being done by organisations having links with CPI-M, SFI and DYFI. The CPI-M promotes Muslim girls to marry Hindus as they think it is secular in nature,” Faizi said while addressing a function at Koilandy in Kozhikode.

He asked the Muslim religious bodies to keep watch on this new phenomenon which is becoming rampant in the state.

Faizi has always remained in the news due to controversies. During last FIFA World Cup, he had opposed the game claiming that it is becoming addictive.

“The restriction is only intended to prevent people from acting in ways that are against Islamic beliefs,” he had said.