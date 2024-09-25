Kerala orders probe into ADGP Ajith Kumar’s ‘meeting’ with RSS leaders

Thiruvananthapuram: Pressured by the CPI, the second biggest ally in the Left government in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered a probe against the alleged meeting of Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) M. R. Ajith Kumar with two high-ranking RSS officials last year.

During the meeting of the Left allies early this month, CM Vijayan assured that all issues would be looked into.

State DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb has been ordered to conduct a probe and file a report.

The controversy erupted after Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V. D. Satheesan said that Ajith Kumar had met RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in May last year at Thrissur.

Later, there were reports that Ajith Kumar, along with a Chennai-based businessman, met another top RSS leader Ram Madhav at a hotel in Kovalam, here.

A notice has been served to Ajith Kumar’s close aide Jayakumar who was also present in the “secret meeting” to appear before the probe team.

The Congress raked up the issue and CPI national secretary D. Raja and several Kerala CPI leaders followed suit, after which CM Vijayan ordered the probe.

Top Congress leaders took potshots, saying Ajith Kumar was the “conduit” of CM Vijayan’s “close links” with the RSS as his daughter is facing some money laundering cases.

The CPI and several of the ruling Left allies said CM Vijayan was “shielding” Ajith Kumar.

This is the second probe against Ajith Kumar.

The earlier probe was ordered after a complaint by LDF-backed independent legislator P. V. Anvar who first termed the ADGP a “notorious criminal, who has modelled himself on fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim”.

Then, he accused Ajith Kumar and his relatives of having amassed huge wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income besides engaging in “grave illegal activities”.

Reacting to the turn of events AICC general secretary (organization) and Congress MP K.C.Venugopal said it’s baffling to note why the CPI-M was silent on such a rendezvous.

“It’s now clear that Ajith Kumar did not go in his official car and it means there was an agenda and all wish to know what transpired at the meeting,” said Venugopal.