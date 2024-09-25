Mangaluru: Patient Dies After Ambulance Hits Electric Pole

Mangaluru: A tragic incident occurred in Padil when an ambulance carrying a patient hit an electric pole and overturned. The patient, who was being transported from Kadaba to Mangaluru, succumbed to injuries.

The ambulance lost control and crashed into the electric pole on the roadside, causing the vehicle to topple over. Police visited the accident site and conducted an investigation.

According to eyewitnesses, the ambulance was traveling at a high speed when it suddenly swerved and hit the pole. The driver lost control, resulting in the fatal accident.

The incident raises concerns about ambulance safety and driver training. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.