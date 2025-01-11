Kerala police probe ‘samadhi’ burial of self-styled Swami amid foul play allegations

Thiruvananthapuram: A bizarre case in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district has sparked controversy as the police seek permission to exhume the body of a self-styled swami, allegedly buried by his family after “attaining samadhi.”

The case revolves around 78-year-old Gopan Swami, a former head-load worker from Neyyattinkara, who ran a small temple near his home. On Friday, Gopan’s sons, Sanandan and Rajasenan, reportedly buried him after claiming he had attained samadhi — a spiritual state of eternal meditation.

The burial, however, raised suspicion among locals, who have accused the family of staging the event for personal gain. Some residents allege foul play, suggesting the Swami might have been murdered.

“Gopan and his family promoted crude beliefs through their temple for self-benefit. This samadhi drama seems orchestrated to increase the temple’s popularity,” said a group of locals, demanding the burial site be opened for investigation.

Rajasenan, Gopan’s younger son, dismissed the allegations, insisting his father’s burial followed religious customs and his expressed wishes.

“Our father wasn’t an ordinary man, he had extraordinary powers,” said Rajasenan.

“He prepared for this long ago, even purchasing the dalakallu (seat) and padmapeedam (pedestal) for his samadhi rituals. On Thursday at 11.30 a.m., he left this world while seated in meditation,” he added.

Rajasenan explained that the family performed all prayers and rituals according to Hindu customs before building the tomb.

Locals revealed that Gopan founded the temple in 2016 as a trust with community support. However, disputes led to the temple’s closure for two years. It later reopened under Gopan’s sole control, with his family managing its operations.

The Kerala Police, prompted by public unrest, have initiated an investigation and requested permission from the district collector to exhume the body. If approved, the body will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The incident has reignited debates on the misuse of religious beliefs and practices, with many awaiting the results of the police probe to uncover the truth.

skp