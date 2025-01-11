Minister Shri Puri Launches MRPL’s New Product Toluene

Mangalore: In a significant development for India’s petrochemical sector, the Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, officially launched Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited’s (MRPL) new product, Toluene, during his visit to the refinery today. This launch marks a pivotal step towards enhancing domestic production capabilities and reducing reliance on imports.

During his visit, Minister Puri engaged in constructive discussions with MRPL’s senior officials, emphasizing the importance of innovation and self-sufficiency in the petroleum industry. The newly established Toluene facility at MRPL boasts an impressive annual production capacity of 40,000 metric tonnes (TMT), showcasing India’s commitment to achieving self-reliance and enhancing its global competitiveness within the petrochemical sector.

Toluene, a versatile aromatic hydrocarbon, is integral to various industries, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, paints, and defense. Currently, India’s annual demand for Toluene is approximately 650 TMT, while domestic production lags at around 160 TMT. The introduction of MRPL’s Toluene will significantly contribute to bridging this gap, with projected foreign exchange savings of approximately $3 million annually.

This initiative aligns with the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, representing a major stride in reducing India’s dependency on imports. By bolstering industrial and economic growth, MRPL’s Toluene facility is poised to play a crucial role in advancing the nation’s goals of sustainability and self-sufficiency in the petrochemical domain.