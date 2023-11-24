Kerala policewoman breastfeeds infant of ill migrant labourer, wins hearts



Kochi: Arya Shylajan, a Kerala policewoman, is winning hearts after she voluntarily came forward to breastfeed a four-month-old girl whose mother was admitted to the state run hospital here.

The infant’s mother hails from Patna and her husband, a migrant worker, is in jail here.

Shylajan said the call came from the Control Room stating that four kids were in the hospital where their mother was admitted owing to a heart valve problem.

“Soon a team from our station reached the hospital and brought the four kids to the station. We noticed that the kids were all hungry. We brought the 13, 5 and 2-year-olds food. Then there was this baby girl, just four months old and she was crying out of hunger. Seeing this I told my superior officer that I am a feeding mother and I am willing to breastfeed her,” said Shylajan.

“The officer agreed and I fed the baby. We were told that the mother had fed the baby and after that she was not able to do it. I feel happy that I was able to feed the child, as I have a nine-month-old baby too, whom I breastfeed,” added Shylajan.

The Patna couple have five kids, and one of them lives in Patna.