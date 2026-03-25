Kerala: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-LDF​; calls them ‘CJP’

Kozhikode: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday intensified his criticism of both the BJP and the ruling LDF in Kerala, alleging a tacit understanding between the two formations ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections. ​

He also unveiled a set of welfare guarantees for women, youth, and vulnerable groups.​

Addressing a large rally in Kozhikode via video link, Rahul cancelled his scheduled physical appearance following the hospitalisation of his mother, Sonia Gandhi, on Tuesday night.​

Despite his absence, the Congress MP adopted a combative tone, accusing the BJP and the Left of coordinating their operations in the state.​

In a pointed remark, Rahul referred to the alleged alliance as the “CJP”, Communist Janata Party, and claimed that PM Modi had “spared” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from central agency scrutiny, while opposition leaders elsewhere faced sustained action.​

The comment is expected to sharpen the campaign narrative in Kerala, where the Congress-led UDF has been positioning the contest as one against both the BJP and the CPI(M)-led LDF.​

Alongside his political critique, Rahul presented five key guarantees that the Congress pledges to implement if elected to power.​

These include free bus travel for all women in KSRTC buses, Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance for college-going girl students, and an increase in welfare pensions to Rs 3,000 per month.​

He also promised comprehensive health insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh per household under a scheme proposed to be named after former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, as well as interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for youth to promote entrepreneurship.​

With the campaign entering a decisive phase, Rahul’s twin approach of political messaging and welfare assurances reflects the Congress’s strategy to consolidate support across key voter segments while challenging the LDF’s decade-long governance record.​