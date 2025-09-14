Kerala Samajam Udupi Hosts First Onam Celebration

Udupi: The Kerala Samajam Udupi organized its first-ever Onam celebration in a grand manner at the Ammani Ramanna Shetty Hall in the city on Sunday.

Inaugurating the event, District Judge Kiran S. Ganganna said, “Keralites have earned recognition across the country through their art, culture, and academic excellence. Their dedication has enabled them to hold top government positions. Onam is a festival that unites people and reflects the rich cultural heritage of Kerala.”

Speaking as the chief guest, Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna remarked, “Keralites have left their mark across the world through hard work and dedication. Kerala and the coastal districts share a close bond, and many Keralites who have settled in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts have contributed significantly to the region’s economic and social development.”

On the occasion, Saraswati Teacher, recipient of the 2025 District Best Teacher Award, Bibin Bijoy, who secured the 9th rank in II PUC Commerce, and Vishnu Nambiar, recognized for excellence in music, were felicitated. Students who excelled in SSLC and II PUC examinations, as well as winners of the Pookalam competition, were also honored.

The event was presided over by Kerala Samajam Udupi president Arun Kumar. A video message of greetings from Goa Governor Shri Sreedharan Pillai was screened. Dignitaries present included MAHE professor Dr. Sabu K.M. Suvarna, renowned film actors Vivek Gopan and Seema G. Nair, secretary Prashanth Kumar, and program convener Prof. Dr. Binsin M. George.

Participants relished the traditional Onam Sadhya meal prepared by Vinod Kumar and his team from Calicut. This was followed by a variety of cultural performances by Malayalam film artists, including music, dance, mimicry, and comedy. The evening also featured a Kalaripayattu demonstration by the Jayakerala Kalari Sangham troupe and a special Hulivesha (tiger dance) performance, which captivated the audience.