Kerala’s ‘CM puzzle’ turns daily soap as Congress leaders urge patience

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor sought to pour cold water on the issue, the Chief Ministerial debate in Kerala refuses to die down, and has turned speculation into a daily spectacle.

“There is no need now for a discussion on the Chief Minister’s post,” Tharoor said on Thursday, making it clear that the decision will rest with the party high command after the Assembly polls conclude.

He sought to downplay the UDF-CM candidate issue, stressing that the United Democratic Front is in compact with the people. He added that Sabareenathan would “hit a sixer” in Nemom.

Nemom is the only seat the BJP won in 2016, but lost in 2021. This time, state BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar is making an all-out attempt to ensure the BJP opens its account in the April 9 Assembly polls.

Yet outside party circles, the narrative has taken on a life of its own.

In Kerala, Congress’ Chief Ministerial question has morphed into something of a political soap opera, complete with suspense, daily twists and dramatic interpretations.

Every remark, pause, or carefully calibrated response by leaders such as V.D. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, K. Sudhakaran and K. Muraleedharan is dissected endlessly, often acquiring meanings far beyond the original intent.

On Wednesday, a passing reference by veteran leader P.J. Kurien was enough to trigger a full-blown frenzy.

What might have been a casual aside quickly escalated into “breaking news”, panel debates and competing interpretations, underlining how even a hint of leadership can spiral into headline material.

Within the UDF, however, the message remains consistent. P. K. Kunhalikutty on Thursday asserted there is no discord on the issue, noting that the Congress party will decide the Chief Minister after the elections and that the Muslim League will back the chosen candidate.

For now, while Congress leaders insist there is no immediate question to answer, the suspense is alive, and the ‘CM puzzle’ remains the state’s most-watched political show.

The CPI(M), though, is claiming victory will be theirs, and CM will also come from their front, but things don’t appear as easy. Never in the history of the cadre-based party have leaders jumped ship to fight elections. This time, six senior leaders (including three former legislators) and the personal assistant to veteran former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan have left and are contesting against their old party.