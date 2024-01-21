Key witness in rape-cum-murder case abducted, thrashed in Bengal



Kolkata: A key witness in a rape-cum-murder case, who is also a relative of the minor victim, was abducted and then thrashed by unknown miscreants in Hanskhali of West Bengal’s Nadia district on late Saturday night.

The miscreants later left the uncle of the victim at a secluded place in a severely injured condition. He is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

According to the family, a group of miscreants barged into their residence, wrapped the uncle of the minor victim in a blanket and took him to a secluded place.

Before getting admitted to the hospital, the man claimed that he was beaten up severely by the miscreants, who also threatened to kill him if he doesn’t give a false statement in the case related to the rape and murder of his niece in April 2022.

It may be mentioned that the Calcutta High Court had directed the police to provide security to the family.

“We are suffering from a feeling of utter insecurity now and we apprehend repetition of similar attacks on us in future,” said a member of the family.

The minor girl was allegedly gang-raped on April 4, 2022. Her family members tried to take her to a hospital but the father of the prime accused, who is now in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), allegedly used strong-arm tactics to prevent them.

In the same year, the High Court directed the CBI to take up the matter. Since then, the investigating agency has made several arrests.

Among those arrested is a Trinamool Congress leader who is the father of the prime accused. His henchmen and some friends of the accused, allegedly involved in the crime, have also been arrested.