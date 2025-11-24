Kharge has no authority, he is a rubber-stamp President, says JD(S)

Bengaluru: Commenting on the statement of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge regarding the alleged leadership tussle in Karnataka, that the high command will take a decision, the JD(S) on Monday mocked Kharge and stated that he has no authority in the party and is a rubber-stamp President.

Taking to social media X, JD(S) stated on Monday, “AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge Saheb, are you the President of the Indian National Congress (INC) party? Or are you merely the incharge of Karnataka Congress? These helpless statements show that even though you are the President, you have no authority to run the party. It proves that you are a rubber-stamp president, and it has also exposed the servility within the Congress party.”

Addressing the media Mallikarjun Kharge had stated on Sunday night, “You (the media) have been standing here continuously for three days. I feel very bad about it. Because it won’t be right for me to say anything when there is no issue to speak about. My special request is that I have nothing to tell you right now.”

“Please understand that there is nothing for me to say regarding any matter or the developments that have taken place. You keep standing here again and again, wasting your time, and I too feel uncomfortable seeing you stand in the sun and cold,” Kharge had stated.

He further stated, “So please, whatever it is, the High Command will take a decision. Therefore, it is not right for you to trouble yourselves too much over this.”

Meanwhile, a group of MLAs from Deputy Chief Minister and State President D.K. Shivakumar’s camp left for Delhi on Sunday night.

Senior MLA H.C. Balakishna, Kadaluru Uday, Nayana Motamma, Iqbal Hussain and Sharath Bachegowda reached Delhi in a bid to meet AICC leaders.

Meanwhile, Dy CM Shivakumar met Minister for Power K.J. George in Bengaluru, according to party sources. The meeting is significant as Minister George is close to Sonia Gandhi. On the other hand, ministers and MLAs belonging to CM Siddaramaiah camp are planning a dinner meeting.

CM Siddaramaiah met Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru and held discussions for about one-and-a-half hours on Saturday.

He reiterated that the high command’s decision is final and that both he and Shivakumar will go by the decision of the central leaders.