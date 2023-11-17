Kharge & Rahul to address 5 rallies in Telangana, Priyanka campaigns in Raj today



New Delhi: With less than two weeks left for the Assembly election in Telangana, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in the southern state and will address five public meetings, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Rajasthan on Friday.

According to the party leaders, Kharge will address two public meetings in Telangana. He will first hold a public meeting in Hyderabad at 11 a.m. and another public meeting in Malkajgiri Assembly area at 5 p.m.

Rahul Gandhi will be addressing three public meetings in Telangana. Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha MP will address the first public meeting at 11.45 a.m. at Pinapaka, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, another one at 1.30 p.m. at Narsampet in Warangal district.

He will hold a padayatra of one km followed by a corner meeting at Warangal East.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be campaigning in Rajasthan where polling is scheduled on November 25.

She will be addressing two public meetings in Rajasthan at Sagwara at 12 noon and at Chittorgarh at 2 p.m.

Polling for 119-member Telangana Assembly is scheduled on November 30 and polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled on November 30. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.